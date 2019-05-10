David Webster departs from Dell EMC

David Webster

Dell EMC enterprise president for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) David Webster is to leave the vendor by the end of May.

Webster announced his decision early this year, a Dell EMC spokesperson confirmed to ARN.

"Earlier this year, David Webster made the decision to leave the company at the end of May and we wish him well in his next endeavour. Customers and partners will not see any change in their relationship with Dell," the spokesperson said.

Webster first joined EMC in 2005 as president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand, a role that also included South East Asia.

In 2012 he was promoted to president of EMC for APJ until 2016 when the company was acquired by Dell in a US$67-billion deal. After then, he was appointed president for Dell EMC enterprise in APJ.

Webster had previously been the vice president and managing director for ANZ at Oracle's PeopleSoft and was a national board director for the Australian Information Industry Association for four years between 2010 and 2014.

Dell EMC did not specify whether they will replace Webster but said it had recently unified its sales teams in APJ under Amit Midha, an announcement made during Dell Technologies World last week.

"Dell is focused on how best to serve its customers, partners and team members," the spokesperson added. "Last week at Dell Technologies World, we made many announcements that strengthen Dell’s position as one of the most innovative technology companies today."

