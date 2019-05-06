DTA rebrands director business services as CIO role

Credit: ID 104480548 © Zerbor | Dreamstime.com

The government's Digital Transformation Agency is looking for a new chief information officer to replace its existing director, business services position. A DTA spokesperson told CIO Australia the position has been rebranded as CIO and will report to DTA’s chief operating officer, George-Philip de Wet.

Toby Wright has held the position as director, business services at DTA since May 2015 and will leave the organisation soon.

The new CIO will be responsible for ICT management, governance and delivery; protective and ICT security; and facilities management across Canberra and Sydney.

In a job advertisement for the role, DTA said it was looking for someone "who is a dynamic, motivated and experienced professional”, to lead the agency through an "exciting period of development and change".

They will lead the DTA’s ICT capability in a way that enables the DTA to achieve its strategic and operational goals. They will also ensure DTA’s ICT investments represent value for money.



Role specific tasks include:

Manage the provision of secure, reliable and stable ICT and business services.

Identify and evaluate opportunities to deliver ICT solutions that meet internal and external stakeholder needs.

Create and foster a professional, customer-centric capability both within the team and across the organisation.

Ensure that all applicable governance, compliance and assurance requirements are satisfied.

Lead a small team in line with the DTA’s people and financial management frameworks and strategies, demonstrating the DTA values and behaviours always.

Work effectively with relevant stakeholders across the APS where whole-of-government ICT capabilities require this.





