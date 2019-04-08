Energy provider Unison cuts 10-year software deal with TechOne

New Zealand energy provider, Unison Networks has signed a multi-million dollar, 10-year deal to deploy a TechnologyOne suite that will better connect its mobile workforce.

The deal will see Unison replace legacy software with TechOne's OneEnergy suite, which the vendor said helps organisations streamline operations and integrates critical information including customers, network, assets, work and resources.

Unison CIO, Mike McGarvey said when reviewing the systems used for asset information and works management, it became clear that an integrated suite of functions would result in a far more transformative project.

“The benefits of a single, modern platform with powerful mobile capabilities will allow us to capture, input and access our enterprise data on any device at any time – whether in the office or out in the field,” he said.

TechOne COO, Stuart MacDonald told CIO Australia utilities across A/NZ and globally are implementing strategies that are centred on technology as a platform for innovation and ongoing change.

“Utilities are subject to ever-increasing social, economic and regulatory challenges,” he said. “Consumers are expecting increasing levels of service, stakeholders expect greater returns on investment, and an ever-changing and unstable regulatory landscape is making long-term investment decision making more challenging.

MacDonald said, utilities with complex legacy IT landscapes and work practices are struggling to keep pace in this landscape. Many are looking to put in place a strong digital core as the underlying platform, to help them drive agile work practices, and keep pace with rapid technological changes.

“Consumers expect excellent service delivery, including anytime and anywhere access, at an affordable cost,” he said. “To make this happen, utilities need to put in place a strong digital core that allows them to manage their business operations in a streamlined manner, and to provide the service outcomes consumers expect.”

