Bank of Sydney hunts for CTO

Financial institution looks to implement “game-changing” technology.

Bank of Sydney office

The Bank of Sydney is on the hunt for a chief technology officer. The new CTO will be reporting to the bank’s CFO and will be responsible for leading and driving tech strategy.

The bank opened its doors in 2001, and changed its name from Beirut Hellenic Bank – owned by Bank of Beirut, Lebanon back in 2013.

According to a job ad posted on LinkedIn the CTO will direct the planning and implementation of enterprise IT systems, in support of business operations, to improve cost effectiveness, service quality and business development.

The CTO will be required to guide the design of technology platforms, infrastructure and applications across Bank of Sydney's global entities.

The bank also wants the CTO to be able to:

Lead IT strategic and operational planning to achieve business goals by creating/supporting new customer experiences by fostering innovation, prioritising IT initiatives and coordinating the evaluation, deployment and management of current and future IT systems across the organisation

Identify opportunities for the appropriate and cost-effective investment of financial resources in IT systems and resources, including staffing, sourcing, purchasing and in-house development

Assess, communicate and manage risks associated with IT investments.

A spokesperson for the bank told CIO Australia that it has an “ambitious growth strategy", with a "focus on customer experience”.

“The recruitment of a suitable CTO will allow us to find and implement game-changing technologies faster to further drive customer delight,” stated the spokesperson.

“At this stage we can’t confirm whether this means a structural change throughout the IT department.”

The spokesperson couldn’t confirm if this role will mean any changes to the current Nick Patsis, current CIO role at at Bank of Sydney.

