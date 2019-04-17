WA's Office of Digital Government gets $34.7M boost

Credit: ID 104480548 © Zerbor | Dreamstime.com

The Western Australia Government has announced a multi-million dollar investment in driving change in government ICT strategy, policy and reform.

Innovation and ICT minister Dave Kelly has stated the McGowan Government will commit $34.7 million of funding for the Office of Digital Government.



It is one of the first times a WA Government has provided ongoing funding for a digital reform agenda and to support agencies in improving service delivery to the community.

The Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) will use the $34.7 million to deliver on reform agenda, including improved delivery of online services to the community; implementing higher cyber; security standards; improving data protection and sharing; building data analytics capabilities; supporting the implementation of ICT procurement reforms; and investigating strategies to reduce the digital divide and any digital disadvantage.

"The McGowan Government recognises that digital transformation is fundamental to a modern, efficient public sector,” Kelly stated.

“We have now established an Office of Digital Government and committed ongoing funding for it to ensure the state government is supported by efficient and effective technology, while meeting community expectations for security."

According to the media release, the Service Priority Review 2017 report showed the OGCIO was found to have an ambiguous remit and operated without a requisite mandate. The report also highlighted the funding allocated by the previous government was considered insufficient for the OGCIO to deliver on its responsibilities.

"The previous Liberal National Government only temporarily funded digital reform at the tail end of their time in government,” stated Kelly. "Their short-sighted neglect left us with a budget black hole and a lot of work to do to make sure the WA public sector can meet community expectations.”

