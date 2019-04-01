Mine Super appoints Seamus Collins as CIO

Acting CIO at mining superannuation fund, becomes official CIO

Seamus Collins, CIO Mine Super

As of April 2019, Seamus Collins will be taking up the role of CIO at mining industry fund, Mine Super.

Mine Super was established from a merger between the Coalsuper Retirement Income Fund and the Queensland Coal and Oil Shale Mining Industry Superannuation Fund (QCOS).

Prior to July 2015, Mine Super was known as AUSCOAL Super and Mine Wealth + Wellbeing, in April 2018.

The appointment comes after Collins took on the role of acting CIO role, following David Bell’s departure in December 2018.

Collins joined the fund in November 2017 as executive manager, portfolio implementation following over a decade with JP Morgan Chase Bank North America, in its superannuation segments. He also has had various senior management roles with the Australian Securities Exchange and Australian Stock Exchange.

According to a statement from Mine Super, the appointment to CIO solidifies Collins’ strong performance in guiding the investment strategy for the company. It also recognises the “significant experience” he brings to Mine Super and its members.

“Joining the leadership team of a Fund with such a deep connection to its members is a great responsibility and I look forward to building upon these strong foundations,” stated Collins.

A spokesperson for Mine Super said it wouldn't be making any further comments, in regards to the appointment or Bell's departure.

