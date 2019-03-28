South Australia Police on the hunt for new tech chief

South Australia Police (SAPOL) has advertised for a new director, information systems and technology (IS&T), following the retirement of Garry Dickie recently.



A spokesperson for SAPOL told CIO, it advertised for his replacement last week, which was "part of the normal processes when recruiting".

“Currently there is a person there is a person relieving in the position from within SAPOL, until an appropriate person has been selected,” said the spokesperson. “There is no set time-frame in selections but SAPOL would be hopeful to fill the position as soon as possible”.

According to SAPOL’s job advertisement, the director, IS&T will lead a team of over 170 staff and budget responsibilities of about $60 million. The role also has Federal responsibilities which will include occasional travel.

The job ad states, “as a member of the executive leadership team”, the director, IS&T will be “responsible for the provision of effective leadership, vision and strategic direction”; “to ensure that the Service delivers valued and quality ICT services”.

SAPOL wants the director, IS&T to “further developing our capabilities through integrated technological platforms and new technology opportunities to better support core Police functions”.

One of the key responsibilities for the new director, IS&T will be to “build and develop relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including State and Federal agency CIO’s and industry leaders”.

SAPOL will be closing applications for the role by the 16th April 2019.

