Human Services wants cloud-ready ERP service to deliver efficient corporate services

Request for help with the management of core business processes.

The Department of Human Services has put out a request for information (RFI) to find a supplier that will extend the capability of its SAP core ERP. The department is seeking information that will assist future procurement decisions as it addresses non-core ERP requirements.

DHS wrote in the RFI that it wants to “be able to meet corporate business process needs of the department, corporate business functions, and its shared services clients”.

According to the RFI, DHS requires a product that is intended to be “cloud ready” so that cloud solutions can be incorporated when and if they are approved and to the extent they are not incorporated initially.

The department wrote that its ICT environment was “complex”, and that respondents need to be aware of its “non-functional requirements as well as its functional requirements” for its ERP solution (including core ERP requirements and non-core ERP requirements).

Any respondents to the RFI must be able to have a product that meets DHS’s high level architecture requirements: The department wants to adopt an “on-premises” services using SAP S/4HANA/ECC6.0 or a cloud solution. Either way, it needs to be “cloud ready,” the RFI states.

DHS wants respondents to also be able to provide information about functionality, indicative costs, such as license metrics, and other relevant variables.

It needs suppliers to “provide valuable information about environmental and security risks, concerns and constraints, including about the department’s overall Non-Core ERP Requirement integration requirements”.

DHS wants the non-core ERP requirements to be implemented over three years, address capability deficiencies within the department – as a result of the utilisation of a range of individual corporate services solutions that do not meet the current and future functionality requirements of the department.

In line with the department’s strategic plan, the non-core ERP requirements will:

Provide the department with an improved capability to deliver a range of corporate services more efficiently and effectively.

Enable future corporate service delivery improvements for the department, particularly to support internal customer self-sufficiency.

Increase efficiency through the automation of key business processes and practices, particularly workload delivery as well as management and reporting.

Require collaboration with the department to manage any existing departmental initiatives to ensure there is no duplication of effort.

Contribute to a department ICT architecture which will support the department’s ability to undertake future service deliver.

Support the delivery of whole of Australian government programs including the delivery of corporate shared services under the Shared Services Program.

