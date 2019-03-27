Encryption legislation: Labor’s Husic commits to changing ‘terrible’ laws

Ed Husic addresses the forum. Credit: Guy Degen | UTS

Labor MP Ed Husic says that the opposition has a “crystal clear” commitment to making significant changes to the so-called ‘encryption’ legislation passed last year with the party’s support.



Husic said Labor will “fix these terrible laws” — passage through parliament of which was made possible after the opposition withdrew a number of amendments it had intended to make and voted for the government's bill.

The Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Act (TOLA Act) was passed on the final sitting day of 2018.

A government decision to adjourn the lower house in order to avoid an embarrassing defeat on medical transfers for refugees meant that the House of Representatives did not have an opportunity to debate the amendments that Labor had argued were necessary and in line with the bipartisan recommendations of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS).

“We had a government that had said this was the most important piece of national security legislation of the year, it had to go through, we need to see this happen,” Husic told a forum on the laws organised by InnovationAUS and StartupAUS, and hosted by the Fishburners co-working space. “And then in the final week of parliament, they didn’t bring their own, most important piece of national security legislation on to be voted.”

Husic, the shadow minister for the digital economy, said that Labor was concerned that if the opposition hadn’t pushed the legislation through to give the national security agencies the new powers before the Christmas break, it could “not rule out the attempt by the other side of politics to blame us if, god forbid, something had happened over that period of time”.

“Our view was to give something to the security agencies in the short term with the commitment that was given to us by the other side of politics that the amendments that had been put forward, that had been fashioned on the basis of 17 recommendations from a bipartisan committee, would be debated and given effect in the following year, this year,” Husic said.

“This did not happen. We said that we would make sure our amendments were consistent with those 17 recommendations. We expected to be able to debate them. That didn’t occur.”

Husic said Labor had attempted in February to debate its amendments to the legislation, when the government introduced legislation to allow anti-corruption agencies to access the TOLA Act powers.

“The government did not see fit to allow that debate to occur in the Senate,” the MP said.

Husic said that regardless of whether Labor wins or loses government it was committed to pressing for changes to the new laws in line with the PJCIS recommendations. “Our commitment to reform is crystal clear,” he said.

He called on the local tech sector to keep raising the issue to help keep pressure on politicians.

“Keep reminding politicians that local tech and the sector is important for economic growth and jobs in this country,” he said, committing the opposition to working to “fix these terrible laws”.

