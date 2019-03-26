PC monitor adoption grows to highest record in 10 years

Numbers likely to drop in 2019

The Australian PC monitor market for the 2018 calendar year saw shipments grow 10.4 per cent year on year, in the fourth quarter of 2018 – the highest growth in the last 10 years, according to IDC’s latest research.

According to IDC, the key contributors to PC monitor shipment growth were:

1) Organisations continuing to adopt a dual monitor setup for their office employees

2) Consumers looking to duplicate their workplace productivity at home as a direct result of flexible workplace policies

3) Gaming branded monitor innovation

However IDC predicts that the local monitor market for 2019 will remain largely flat at 1.7 per cent.

“In 2019, Australia is expected to experience a decline in consumer spending as a result of falling house prices, shrinking household savings, and uncertainty around interest rates,” said Sean Ashari, market analyst at IDC Australia.

“Growth in monitor demand is likely going to originate from organisations acquiring an additional monitor for their uses, as productivity and user satisfaction gains are well documented," he added.

Ashari believed government and exporting businesses are expected to increase spending on technology, while locally trading businesses face a slow decline in business confidence.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.