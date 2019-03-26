Rob Binskin joins Baptistcare, Martin McManus new Kennards Hire GM

New hats to wear include business engagement, program delivery, change management and general IT management

Former HammondCare CIO, Rob Binskin, has joined BaptistCare NSW looking after business engagement, program delivery and change management.

Meanwhile, Martin McManus - formerly CIO of DP World Australia - has been appointed general manager of IT for Kennards Hire, the tool and plant hire firm.

As BaptistCare’s business solutions manager, Binskin will be reporting to the CIO Daniel Pettman. He was replaced at HammondCare by Jose Perez, who was formerly Inghams Corp CIO.

As HammondCare CIO, Binskin was responsible for building the capability of HammondCare to better serve its clients and staff, through the provision of services and technologies that would bring cost-efficient, high quality outcomes to its aged care, health and hospitals, dementia and business support services and facilities.

“I can be passionate about what we do, because of my strong belief that the mission and values of HammondCare represent what we're on about - independent thought leaders, motivated by Christian principles, with a charitable heart for those who are greatest in need in our community,” Binskin wrote on LinkedIn.

Prior to joining HammondCare, Binskin was IT manager at Anglican Retirement Villages, IT manager at the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children, and client services manager at Coca-Cola Amatil.

Meanwhile, McManus - who was formerly the CIO of DP World Australia for more than four years - is stepping into Kennard’s general manager of IT role.

Prior to DP World Australia, McManus was the IT business applications manager at Sinclair Knight Merz, and IT business services manager at Star Track Express.

Kennards Hire was recently in the news for announcing its partnership with Adelaide’s Internet of Things (IoT) startup Fleet Space Technologies in a bid to track its equipment across Australia and New Zealand.

According to CIO Australia, Kennards said it will be one of Fleet’s first customers to connect to the start-up’s growing constellation of Centauri nanosatellites, which launched at the end of last year.

The first branch in the roll-out is set for Artarmon in New South Wales. Telemetry data from equipment there will connect via LoRaWAN to Fleet’s gateway device – The Portal – and then beamed into space and back into datacentres.

