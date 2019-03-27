Updated: Rob Binskin joins Baptistcare, Martin McManus new Kennards Hire GM

New hats to wear include business engagement, program delivery, change management and general IT management

Former HammondCare CIO, Rob Binskin, has joined BaptistCare NSW looking after business engagement, program delivery and change management.

Meanwhile, Martin McManus - formerly CIO of DP World Australia - has been appointed general manager of IT for Kennards Hire, the tool and plant hire firm.

As BaptistCare’s business solutions manager, Binskin will be reporting to the CIO Daniel Pettman. He was replaced at HammondCare by Jose Perez, who was formerly Inghams Corp CIO.

As HammondCare CIO, Binskin was responsible for building the capability of HammondCare to better serve its clients and staff, through the provision of services and technologies that would bring cost-efficient, high quality outcomes to its aged care, health and hospitals, dementia and business support services and facilities.

“I can be passionate about what we do, because of my strong belief that the mission and values of HammondCare represent what we're on about - independent thought leaders, motivated by Christian principles, with a charitable heart for those who are greatest in need in our community,” Binskin wrote on LinkedIn.

Prior to joining HammondCare, Binskin was IT manager at Anglican Retirement Villages, IT manager at the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children, and client services manager at Coca-Cola Amatil.

Meanwhile, McManus - who was formerly the CIO of DP World Australia for more than four years - is stepping into Kennard’s general manager of IT role.

Martin McManus

Bringing over three decades of experience, McManus will be responsible for the planning, development and implementation of the hire company’s IT strategies and services.

He’ll play a key role in Kennards Hire’s digital transformation, managing its complex IT networks and automated systems with an aim to improve customer service and user experience.



"As our customers and workforce become more focused on asset connectivity, Martin’s deep-rooted industry knowledge and focus on exceptional customer outcomes will be critical to the ongoing digital transformation of our business," according to CEO Angus Kennard.



McManus most recently held the CIO role for DP World, the largest container terminal stevedore in Australia, and brings with him extensive experience in the transport and logistics sectors.

His previous roles saw him leading the development of IT strategy and delivery of transformational programs at Star Track Express, and directing a team of major project specialists at consulting giant Sinclair Knight Merz.

“I’m privileged to have joined Kennards Hire, an organisation well-known for strong family values, innovation and fantastic customer service," said McManus.

"The technology team have created a strong platform to build on and I’m looking forward to contributing to the development of our people and services to ensure we have the most responsive, reliable and secure technology in the hire industry.”



Now with more than 1,600 employees, Kennards Hire continues to grow its network, having recently opened its 181th branch in Westgate, New Zealand.



Kennards Hire was recently in the news for announcing its partnership with Adelaide’s Internet of Things (IoT) startup Fleet Space Technologies in a bid to track its equipment across Australia and New Zealand.

According to CIO Australia, Kennards said it will be one of Fleet’s first customers to connect to the start-up’s growing constellation of Centauri nanosatellites, which launched at the end of last year.

The first branch in the roll-out is set for Artarmon in New South Wales. Telemetry data from equipment there will connect via LoRaWAN to Fleet’s gateway device – The Portal – and then beamed into space and back into datacentres.

