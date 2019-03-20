Woolworths digs deeper into data analytics

Retail giant’s decision to partner with Tableau forms part of ongoing focus on insight-driven decision making

Woolworths Group is deploying advanced data and visual analytics across multiple group businesses covering functions including merchandising, finance, supply chain, store operations and people operations.



As part of the plan, the retail giant has selected Tableau Software’s data reporting and visual analytics tools that it said will enable employees to analyse data for fast, real-time decision making.

It's all part of a move to beef up the company’s analytics strategy and address ongoing customer expectations, according to Woolworths Group general manager of data and analytics, Doug Frank. The company’s decision to partner with Tableau forms part of the group’s ongoing focus on insight-driven decision making.

“Customer expectations are always rising in retail and we need to work smart to keep up with them. The key advantage of Tableau is speed and ease for our team,” Frank said in a statement.

“It will allow team members across the business to analyse, understand and act on customer insights incredibly quickly. We see this type of capability as key to delivering what our customers want and expect of us into the future.”

Woolworths will roll out Tableau in a staged deployment in the coming months across the multiple group businesses. The company said Tableau was selected due to the solution’s connectivity with existing systems, agility and user-friendliness.

“Retailers worldwide are transforming themselves to thrive in the omni-channel marketplace. We're delighted to partner with Woolworths to fuel their innovation agenda through modern business intelligence for the benefit of its customers,“ according to Nigel Mendonca, head of Tableau ANZ.

