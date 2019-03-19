Perez leaves Inghams, joins HammondCare

He will drive digital transformation across multi-site environment involving health, hospital and aged care services

Jose Perez

After more than a year as Inghams Group CIO, Jose Perez has left the top tech job and joined HammondCare, which operates in the growing health and aged care sector.



Perez replaces Rob Binskin, who left to join BaptistCare NSW and ACT as its business solutions manager.

Perez first started at Inghams more than three years ago as the general manager of IT. Prior to Inghams he was the Asia Pacific IT director at Energizer, the Asia Pacific IT director at 20th Century Fox, and the Asia Pacific and Middle East IT director of the Clorox Company.

At HammondCare, Perez will have full responsibilities for all day-to-day operational IT activities supporting the organisation and driving digital transformation across a fast growing, technically complex and multi-site environment involving health, hospital and aged care services.

“In a rapidly changing digital environment, it’s important to equip staff and clinicians with suitable technology solutions to be able to conduct their daily duties,” Perez told CIO Australia.

“I’m really excited about the technology opportunities we are looking to embrace at HammondCare over the coming years and together with the team making a real difference.

“These opportunities bring with them the chance to link business aspirations with the technology changes needed to support growth.”

Asked his reasons for leaving Inghams, Perez said it was time to embark on a new set of challenges and to ensure he didn’t get trapped in the “comfort zone.”

“Throughout my career I’ve never really enjoyed hitting my 'comfort' zone. Moving into a new role is the ultimate approach to getting out of one's comfort zone and I’m living proof that it can be done.

“As a technology executive, it's key to keep challenging and immersing yourself into new industries, technologies and challenges to keep growing and this is what I did.

“It’s not easy to make the leap into areas that are new and unfamiliar and it's not for everyone. However, having experiences that challenge your mindset and approach to your work will ultimately have a positive impact on your performance and ability to ‘step up’ during times of change and uncertainty.”

Perez said he enjoyed his time at Ingham's and the support of the talented IT team when asked about his milestones and achievements while at the company.

“Some of the major achievements during my leadership included the successful migration to a cost effective multi-vendor 24/7 IT support model that translated to significant cost savings, definition of a multi-year IT roadmap, various major vendor contract negotiations, support for the build and commissioning of various technologically advanced greenfield facilities, as well as the implementation of a demand planning solution.

Perez said Inghams is still undergoing the process to fill the CIO role.

