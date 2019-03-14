Deloitte inks tech deal with cyber analytics firm

Deloitte has teamed up with Converging Data in a bid to boost its cyber analytics team and deliver expertise in big data, AI and security orchestration and response (SOAR).

Managing director of Converging Data, Stuart Hirst, is joining Deloitte’s Risk Advisory practice in Sydney, as a partner, along with nine staff.

Converging Data specialises in using data analytics for enterprise level risk and operational management, particularly in the cyber security space.

“Working in the areas of security, operational intelligence, and data analytics, as well as digital and IoT innovation, the Converging Data team will bring its deep domain expertise to help our clients keep pace with the continually evolving technology risk landscape,” said Deloitte’s managing partner for risk advisory, Dennis Krallis

“They will enhance and complement our existing investments in the design, build and running of bespoke Cyber Security Intelligence Operations Centres for clients,” Krallis said.

Converging Data is recognised as a Splunk partner in the Asia Pacific region. Splunk Enterprise software is used by large enterprises for cyber security and monitoring suspicious events by searching, monitoring and analysing machine-generated big data via a web-style interface.

Deloitte’s cyber leader for Asia Pacific, James Nunn-Price, said businesses are investing in projects and programs that help them monitor and stay alert to key risk events in real time – such as fraud, cyber security, compliance and financial crime.

“Converging Data use the Splunk analytics platform to converge IT operations, SOAR, application analytics, cyber security and IoT monitoring, providing clients with the opportunity to gain valuable insights from their technology investments," Nunn-Price said.

The company’s Data Platform as a Service (DataPaaS) offering, enable it to build, deploy and deliver cyber analytics solutions at scale and speed using the Splunk platform.

Incoming Deloitte Risk Advisory partner and managing director of Converging Data, Stuart Hirst, said joining Deloitte would help his team scale and achieve its goal of becoming a leader of Splunk services in Australia.

“We have worked with Splunk since the day we started. It’s a very powerful tool for capturing and analysing the vast pools of data that large organisations have to deal with," Hirst said.

Stuart Hirst

“We developed our DataPaaS solution to help clients rapidly scale and optimise Splunk tools and are looking forward to combining it with Deloitte’s global team of more than 300 Splunk professionals to help more Australian businesses benefit from the insights and benefits Splunk software can bring.”



This latest tech partnership with Converging Data builds on Deloitte’s previous investments in the risk and data analytics space, including the teams from Connected Analytics, CBIG Consulting and Qubit Consulting.



