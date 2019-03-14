How to turn on Dark Mode in Slack

The new feature has only just begun rolling out, so some Android users won’t see this option just yet.

If you can’t see the Dark Mode setting (it should be below Advanced) ensure you are running the latest version of Slack:

Launch Google Play

Click the three lines at the top left to open the Options menu

Click My apps & games

Select the Updates tab and scroll down the list to see if a Slack update is available

If no update is available and you want Dark Mode now, you can opt to install the beta version of Slack:

Head to slack.com/beta/android

Click 'Sign up on Google Play'

Click 'Become a Tester'

The update may take a while to appear, but when it does you should install this to gain access to the Dark Mode setting.

To revert to the standard version of Slack just uninstall the app and reinstall the public version via Google Play.

