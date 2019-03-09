Less talk, more action: STEMM leader urges

Homeward Bound co-founder, Fabian Dattner, said the absence of women in leadership roles globally is having dire consequences for the future of the planet.



“What’s needed is action, not words. Acknowledging the dearth of women in leadership is one thing, doing something about it is another,” Dattner said on the eve of International Women's Day.

Homeward Bound is an Australian initiative. Its 10-year goal is to build a 1,000 strong global collaboration of women in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths, Medicine) to lead, influence and contribute to policy and decision-making as it shapes the future of the planet.

“In the 2019 Harvard Business Review Corporate Directors survey, 80 per cent of those surveyed are male; 95 per cent agree that women and minorities at board level bring unique perspectives, yet half of respondents reported ‘diversity fatigue’ pointing to a shareholder preoccupation with diversity which is driven by political correctness. “The solution is simple: if you’re having to think too much about gender and diversity, don’t talk about women, select more women into leadership positions.”

Dattner said Homeward Bound is growing in popularity globally.

Fabian Dattner

“Four principles are creating this: Trust in the practice of leadership is dropping, despite the rhetoric women are still a significant minority in leadership, our planet is in dire straits and if guided by inclusive voices STEMM, which touches every part of how we live and will be, can guide the right choices now and into the future," Dattner said.

“Homeward Bound captures all four principles to create a unique proposition. Participants are chosen for their deep personal commitment to a sustainable future and given a unique 12-month leadership experience and global community of like-minded women to stand with."

Applications open for Homeward Bound’s fifth cohort opened on March 7, 2019, with participants taking part in a 12-month program that culminates in a voyage to Antarctica, one of the most ecologically sensitive places on earth.

"Research shows that women generally lead with greater inclusion and more collaboration, are trustworthy with assets and are guided by a legacy mindset – all of which is the kind of leadership the world critically needs, and which Homeward Bound seeks to amplify.

"The time for action is now. In order to build a more sustainable world, we must also build a more equal one, not tomorrow, not the day after, but today. Mother Nature needs her daughters. And she needs them now.”

Homeward Bound participants encompass over 35 nationalities and 25 STEMM disciplines. Supported by a global faculty of experts and environmental champions, participants complete a 12-month program to increase skills in leadership, strategy, visibility and collaboration, while also broadening the scope of their scientific knowledge.

