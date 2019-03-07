New Isuzu chief says ‘data drives business’

Isuzu Australia's Andrew Harbison

Isuzu Australia is “well positioned” to take advantage of new technologies, and a critical factor in its technology approach is data, according to director and chief operating officer Andrew Harbison.



Harbison officially took over the reins as the Australian leader of the organisation on March 1, 2019. He’s been with the company for the past 13 years, and been central to its operational transition plan for some time.

In the new role, Harbison outlined to the market his bold plans for the future, while also explaining what he said is the company's ‘formula for success’ over the last thirty years.

“The next 30 years will present a starkly different operating environment to the last 30 years. As we embrace and respond to the rapid pace of business and technological change, we will leverage our experience and knowledge to develop the transport solutions for the future,” Harbison said in a statement.

“There’s certainly no surprises with some of our objectives over the coming years as we work to continue to grow and execute our market leadership strategies, namely, to sell more trucks, more parts, and more industrial engines."

On the technology front, Harbison said harnessing the power of data is the way forward.

“A critical factor in the technology approach is data. The more informed we are, the better we can respond to develop the programs and services our customers need. Data drives business. It underpins everything.

“As the long-term market leader with a deep understanding of our customers’ businesses, we are in a privileged position to be able to develop high-value insights and act on these to benefit Isuzu Truck owners and operators.” He said a key part of the IT strategy involves ongoing investment in CRM technology.

“I have personally been working on our CRM strategy for many years now and firmly believe we do it better than any of our competitors. “We must continue to question and test our understanding of what our customers and the industry needs and keep challenging ourselves to better our offer. This has got us to 30 years of market leadership and will bolster our performance into the future.”

