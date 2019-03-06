4 Tips for Easier Edge Deployments

There are plenty of reasons for organizations to embrace edge computing. By moving applications, data, and computing services to the edge of a network, as opposed to a large data center or cloud, organizations can lower operating costs, improve application performance, reduce network traffic, and achieve real-time data analytics.

As more organizations come to know the advantages of edge of network devices, many are eyeing deployments. In fact, according to the IDG 2018 State of the Network, 56% of networking professionals have plans for edge computing in their organizations.

But deployments can come with challenges. Chief among these is security: edge devices running insecure software platforms that are unpatched can cause an organization to fall victim to a cyberattack. That’s especially true in the case of Internet of Thing devices, many of which don’t have traditional IT hardware protocols.

Consider, for example, Mirai. The infamous botnet caused a nationwide outage in 2016 after waging a massive distributed denial-of-service attack using hundreds of thousands of compromised IoT devices, including personal surveillance cameras and home routers. And then there’s the deployment challenge of finding IT professionals skilled in integrating edge computing with enterprise technology.

So how can businesses optimize edge IT while ensuring devices are deployed quickly, easily, and securely?

Here are 4 steps to simplify the process:

Partner up. By selecting an edge computing vendor with an alliance of global and local partners, organizations can ensure that the products, applications, and solutions they incorporate into their IT environment work together seamlessly and are designed for their unique business needs. Better yet: an alliance offers the flexibility to work with a wide variety of channel partners.

Plan ahead. An ounce of prevention can significantly maximize speed and minimize the cost of an edge computing deployment. Fortunately, a local edge configurator tool can help by incorporating physical infrastructure, management, services, and physical security considerations into the design of an edge computing strategy. The result: quick configuration and peace of mind that a deployment will go smoothly.

Seek out standardization. When assessing edge computing technology, look for solutions with standardized, pre-integrated and pre-validated architectures. This can ensure deployment of micro data centers is fast and cost-effective for any edge environment.

Insist on security. Micro Data Centers can offer significant processing and storage capabilities. But they can also raise security concerns. That’s because, unlike large data centers, edge devices are often in public spaces or other locations that are difficult to secure. Fortunately, a few key features can help keep intruders at bay. These include:

Device level cybersecurity for all connected products

Ultra-secure enclosure options

Remote security monitoring and control including HID keycard access, audit trail record keeping, intrusion detection, and environmental sensing

Deploying edge computing solutions doesn’t have to be difficult. By tapping into the right partnership networks, and finding standardized and secure solutions, organizations can reap the operational and financial rewards of edge computing – without the risks.

Learn how to ease your edge computing deployment at APC.com

