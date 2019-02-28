​Clive Dickens quits Seven

Clive Dickens

Clive Dickens has quit his post as chief digital officer at Seven West Media (SWM) after just over four years in the role. Dickens has taken an 'external role', the company said.

The media company’s current digital director, technology and over-the-top (OTT), Darren Kerry, has been appointed as director of digital product and technology.

Kerry is now responsible for designing and implementing the company’s digital product roadmap. He will report to new CTIO Rainer Rhedey.

Kerry first joined SWM as Pacific’s head of digital and innovation in early 2015. At the end of 2016, he moved to the role of director, new digital products before being promoted to director, technology and OTT in early 2017.

CEO Tim Worner said on Thursday that Dickens has had a huge impact on the company and been one of the key members of the team driving its transformation.

“We have a lot to thank him for,” Worner said.

“Seven is now a very different company from when Clive joined. We have built a world-class digital product and technology capability with market-leading consumer products, which five million Australians use each month. Digital revenues and EBIT are growing rapidly across the group.

“SWM WA owns and operates two of the fastest growing digital news brands in Australia in TheWest.com.au and PerthNow.com.au. Pacific has for some time been Australia’s leading and fastest growing female lifestyle digital publisher and 7plus reached the number one share of commercial free-to-air OTT viewing nine months after launch.

“To get to this point, we’ve invested a lot of time and money in recruiting and building our digital capabilities right across the company. Our long-established succession planning means we have an incredibly talented team of highly experienced executives ready to seamlessly take the lead and aggressively keep up the pace,” he said.

Dickens said he is particularly proud of what has been achieved with 7plus and the streaming platforms across two Olympics, three Australian Opens and four Melbourne Cups.

“But most of all, I’m so proud of my team – they are some of the very best and most talented digital professionals in Australia and it’s been a pleasure working alongside them,” he said.

Meanwhile James Bayes, SWM’s current digital sales director OTT video has been appointed network digital sales director. Brook Hall, currently Seven Network’s head of scheduling has been appointed as head of content scheduling; while Wil Hedberg, the current commercial manager, digital, has been appointed as head of digital finance.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.