Sheridan Ware new Charter Hall tech chief

Cushman & Wakefield Asia Pacific CIO, Sheridan Ware is the new chief technology officer at ASX200 company Charter Hall. Ware replaces Aidan Coleman, who left the role and moved across to Scentre Group in late 2018.

Ware is relocating from Hong Kong – where she has spent the last 11 years – to Sydney to undertake the role driving technology strategy and overseeing 40 staff at the property group.

“People look at my current role and think I’m a little crazy because my current team is about 100 [staff] over 12 countries. It’s a smaller team [at Charter Hall] but I love the fact that it’s a co-located team in Sydney, Ware told CIO Australia.

Ware said he role will centre around strengthening and future-proofing the organisation's technology capabilities to support its strong growth.

“They [Charter Hall] really have an entrepreneurial culture so it’s about making sure we have a technology function to support that growth,” she said.

“It’s a company that I have always respected and I am a big believer of working at the intersection of real estate and technology. I often joke with people that real estate is the second oldest industry in the world but the least innovative so I think this opportunity is immense. Charter Hall also provides me with an opportunity to [work on] the investor side of the business. Cushman & Wakefield is [purely] a service provider," said Ware.

"I'm also really excited to be back in Australia as well just quietly after being up in Asia for a long period of time."

Former CTO Aidan Coleman placed number 3 in last year’s CIO50 list largely due to his leadership of the Charter Hall PropTech Accelerator program. Under this initiative, Charter Hall is working with startups that have created innovations for the organisation.

Ware will start her role on March 18.

