Cisco unwraps $61m digital acceleration program

Cisco is investing $61 million over the next three years to help drive secure digital transformation that will focus on skills development and innovation across multiple industries.



The Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program will work with the government, industry and community organisations to develop and enhance four key areas: government – education, healthcare and infrastructure; industry – mining and agriculture; SMB; and national Infrastructure – 5G, NBN and artificial intelligence. CDA will build on Cisco’s partnerships to promote STEM skills across Australia and help build digital literacy and skills.

“As connectivity and technology have become the foundation for peoples’ economic, social, and cultural opportunities, delivering secure digital transformation with a trusted partner is more important than ever,” said Cisco global innovation officer, Guy Diedrich, in a statement.

“We are excited for the opportunity to bring the benefits of CDA to Australia’s communities and support their long-term economic growth in an era powered by 5G, IoT, and AI.”

In particular, the CDA program will work to develop and fund projects across the following areas:

- Digital government, with programs for K-12 and higher education, healthcare, infrastructure and other select government department and agencies;

- Digital industry programs for collaboration with Australian companies from industries such as mining and agriculture to develop digital capabilities that have the potential to positively impact and contribute to Australia’s gross domestic product;

- Digital SMB programs including an investment in start-ups, entrepreneurs and venture funds to drive continuous creation of new SMB businesses as well as ensuring that Australian SMBs get access to digital technologies and services; and

- National infrastructure development that supports a secure transition to the digital services enabled by the NBN, 5G, IoT and AI.

Cisco A/NZ vice-president, Ken Boal, said technology has played a key role in boosting socio-economic growth across the world - but more needs to be done in Australia to keep at the pace of other leading innovative nations.

“If we don’t invest equally, Australia will run the risk of losing its position near the top of international league tables. Cisco is ready and willing to help Australia keep its place at that top table.

“By partnering with government, academia and industry to co-innovate in the areas aligned to Australia’s strengths, we have the capability to accelerate change through these investments, leading to an increase in productivity, growth and sustainable long term development, that ultimately improves the digital readiness of Australia.”

