TEG appoints new CTO as part of restructure

Ticketing, technology, client services, e-commerce, marketing and product innovation teams will be unified into a single stream

TEG has appointed product innovation and tech leader Greg Willis to the CTO role as part of a management restructure of the company’s ticketing and technology operations.



Willis replaces Matt Cudworth, who left the role late last year.

TEG is a ticketing, live entertainment and data analytics company. TEG includes Ticketek, TEG Live, TEG Dainty, TEG Analytics, TEG Insights, TEG Digital, Softix, Qudos Bank Arena, Eventopia, Life Like Touring, The Entertainment Store, Brickman Exhibitions and TEG Asia.

Willis brings over 20 years’ commercial experience in the e-commerce, digital media, finance and IT industries.

He joins TEG from Oneflare, where he was CTO of the Australian online marketplace that connects customers and businesses in over 150 service categories. He has held senior technology and executive roles with Menulog, CarsGuide, WPP Digital and Cudo.

Under TEG’s restructure, the ticketing, technology, client services, e-commerce, marketing and product innovation teams will be unified into a single stream, reporting to Cameron Hoy, who’s been named COO and head of ticketing.

TEG CEO Geoff Jones said the combination of technology skills and executive experience made Willis an outstanding appointment to the CTO role.

“Greg has a background in software engineering and architecture, but has also been successful in executive roles where he has lead technical and product teams in fast-moving industry sectors,” Jones said in a statement.

“This agility is what the role requires as TEG’s ticketing and technology operations continue to grow in our core Australian and New Zealand markets and as we expand across Asia.

“Greg understands what it takes to transform ideas into execution and also how to scale a venture and its platforms through rapid growth into sustained operational excellence. I am delighted to welcome Greg to TEG.”

Meanwhile, TEG is in the process of filling the new role of general manager of Ticketek Australia. Both roles will report to Hoy.

