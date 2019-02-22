Cashwerkz appoints Whitfield as CTO

Whitfield will roll out tech solutions to better support the needs of retail, middle market and institutional investors

Cashwerkz CTO Peter Whitfield

Fintech innovator, Cashwerkz, continues to expand its operational capabilities with the latest addition of Peter Whitfield to the executive team in the chief technology officer (CTO) role.



Cashwerkz - owned by Trustees Australia - offers an online marketplace for term deposits and bonds.

As CTO, Whitfield will be responsible for strategic technology initiatives to ensure the Cashwerkz platform delivers what the company said is an easy and secure online marketplace for retail, middle market and institutional investors.

Whitfield joins this role from his most recent position as head of special projects for Cashwerkz. He joins the senior leadership team and will continue to report directly to Cashwerkz CEO Hector Ortiz.

“Having Peter lead this role means we continue to benefit from his in-depth and unique expertise developing cloud-based platforms and services in both the B2B and B2C spaces,” Ortiz said in a statement.

“Peter is now responsible for a series of unique technology initiatives designed to enhance the investment sector. Our goal is to continue to streamline online investing. He has already played a leading hand in the current product roadmap and is the ideal person to head the team to continue to build out our professional platform capabilities and efficiencies.”

According to the company, Whitfield will continue to focus on ongoing development of the Cashwerkz platform and its workflow efficiencies, rolling out technology solutions to better support the needs of retail, middle market and institutional investors.

“I am driven to find new ways to solve existing problems and coupled with my drive in leading teams, I feel by combining my strengths with Cashwerkz innovation can continue to deliver a transformational offering for investing in Australia,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield’s career includes CTO for LawPath, director for nVision, director of Engineering at both Bigcommerce and Community Engine, plus IT director at University of Sydney and development manager for Commonwealth Bank.

His 20-year career spans software development, platform engineering, two-sided marketplace creation and the establishment of cloud-based platforms suitable for global scale.

