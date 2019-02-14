Lim exits NSX, Oluwi joins team

Oluwi will be responsible for the strategic direction, execution and implementation of products and tech

After more than two years in the role, Lina Lim has left the head of technology post at the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX). Stepping into her role is Yemi Oluwi, formerly an ASX consultant with over 15 years experience in financial markets IT.



Like Lim, Oluwi will be responsible for the strategic direction, execution and implementation of products and technology to enable and support business strategies, and oversee the business technology operations and projects.

Lim continues to be the managing director and co-founder of TempusAdventus Advisory, a post she has held for close to three years.

Speaking to CIO Australia one year ago, Lim said it was “exciting times” for the NSX as it was riding a wave of transformation as it looked to compete with the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and provide an alternative for listed equities.

There are approximately 82 securities listed on the NSX, compared to 2,200 companies listed on the ASX.

Lim - who made the “Ones to Watch’ list in the CIO50 2017 program - worked towards helping NSX use technology to eliminate its fragmented distribution infrastructure.

At the time, she said she was on a mission to implement major business transformation across the organisation in order to support the growing business and uncover new opportunities.

Certainly, Lim was no stranger to the financial space, having worked in the financial tech market for over 20 years. “I spent 13 years at Nasdaq working with a number of major exchanges across the world, predominantly in Asia Pacific and Europe,” she told CIO at the time.

She also worked at Macquarie Bank, and did consulting work for financial system service providers.

Oluwi, meanwhile, also reportedly has sizeable financial markets expertise, with a strong grasp of equities markets.

He has worked as a head of client services for Ullink, as an ITPM direct market access for Deutsche Bank, and a senior analyst programmer for Perpetual Limited.

