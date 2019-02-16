Reo Group hunts CIO, Deloitte eyes digital tech lead

Retail start-up and digital creative consultancy cast the net for tech experts to join the teams

Recruitment and consultancy firm, Reo Group is on the hunt for a CIO while Deloitte Digital is eyeing a technology lead.

Established in 2009, Reo Group is specialist finance sector recruiter which has experienced significant growth and expects to expand in the future through acquisitions. The CIO role - considered broad and hands-on - will have a small support team as well as outsourced vendors supporting the IT function. The company said the CIO will hold these vendors to account with service level agreements.

The CIO will be responsible for the entire IT delivery from future planning with infrastructure and architecture to being the focal point for IT in all acquisition integrations.



“This will suit a strong commercial CIO who will take ownership of the function in a hyper growth environment and will look to have skin in the game,” the company said in an advertisement.

“You must want this kind of profile and thrive under pressure as you are set to align with the executives in driving enterprise value of the business. Focus and delivery is core to the success in this role and the CEO is looking for someone who can deliver for 3 to 5 years, help scale this business and take part in a transactional event within a short/medium term frame,” the company said.

Key responsibilities include building IT strategy incorporating forward thinking in the areas of infrastructure, architecture, application selection, application development, data engineering, and data strategy to support business strategies.

The candidate should have an understanding of new technologies including cloud, integration and data processing, and have the ability to design, develop and manage a network of outsourced suppliers to support business objectives, the company said.

Meanwhile, Deloitte Digital is on the lookout for a digital technology lead in Sydney.

“Within Deloitte Digital the technology team is a strong but fast evolving group focused on core software engineering quality whilst constantly learning and applying emerging technologies and concepts,” the job advertisement said.

The Digital technology toolset currently comprises CMS, CRM, integration, devops automation, marketing automation, e-commerce, analytics, mobile, web, digital reality and IoT.

“Deep experience in at least one of these areas and a broad knowledge of the others and how they integrate will be a key enabler for success. The role will include three main elements supporting clients, the team, and the practice," the advertisement said.

The candidate is required to have a strong background in digital implementation and architecture within enterprise environments, experience in leading development teams, and a passion for technology, Deloitte said.



