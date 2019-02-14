Sunshine Coast rated one of the world's most intelligent communities

It is now a contender for the 'Intelligent Community of the Year' title to be announced in New York in June

The Sunshine Coast has been named one of the 'Top7 Intelligent Communities of 2019' for its best practices in broadband deployment and use, workforce development, innovation, digital inclusion, sustainability and advocacy.



Australia’s Sunshine Coast - the only Australian city to be named at this elite level - shares the global spotlight with communities from Canada, Taiwan and the US including Chicago. It is awarded by the global Intelligent Community Forum.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said this was a significant achievement for the community and representative of not only council’s investment in game-changer projects such as the international broadband submarine network and a 15mw solar farm, but also many other initiatives.

“A long-term strategy delivered in true partnership with community, education and industry leaders over many years demonstrates that collaboration is critical for success,” Jamieson said.

“These awards, backed by the robust judging criteria, demonstrate the depth of commitment and passion we all have for this region and our healthy, smart and creative vision.”

The forum evaluated hundreds of communities from across the world and highlighted those that utilise technology, not just to be more efficient, but to expand opportunities and build sustainable prosperity for more of their citizens, the forum said.

Jamieson said this year’s theme of Infinite Learning was important to the Sunshine Coast region, as ongoing investment in talent and skills was crucial to preparing the region’s workforce with the knowledge and experience to succeed in a global marketplace.

“From our Robocoast national robotics champions, to Mountain Creek High’s Coding and Innovation Hub teacher training, to Generation Innovation youth startup programs and the Mayor’s Telstra Innovation Awards, we are all supporting our young people prepare for the jobs of the future,” he said.

“We also have a thriving ecosystem of education programs, business incubators, coworking spaces and advocacy events which actively support and encourage innovation, new ideas, entrepreneurs and startups.

The Top7 announcement follows the Sunshine Coast’s inclusion as a Smart21 Intelligent Community of 2019 which included cities and counties from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Kenya, Russia, Taiwan, the United States and Vietnam. The Smart21 represent the best models of economic, social and cultural development in the digital age.



Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.