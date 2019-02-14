SAP things are happening at Coles

Coles Group has tapped SAP to transform its operations across procurement, human resources and other business processes.

The supermarket giant is rolling out SAP S/4HANA, along with SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors in order to “gain new insights, streamline and automate its HR and procurement processes and make life increasingly easy for its customers and team members,” SAP said today.

The implementation will begin this month.

“Making life easier for our customers and team members is a key focus for Coles. This partnership with SAP will allow us to innovate more with both groups to ensure we are as efficient as possible across our retail environment,” said Roger Sniezek, Coles’ chief information and digital officer.

Productivity gains are promised by SAP’s S/4HANA ERP suite, which the vendor said would remove “common obstacles associated with legacy business process systems, such as latency, complex landscapes and manually-driven processes”.

SAP Ariba will be applied to procurement processes with an aim to improve supplier management, risk management and cost management.

“It will deliver greater transparency for Coles and its suppliers by digitising and automating invoices and payments and building stronger relationships through automation, network connections and data-driven insights,” SAP said.

Cloud-based human resource management (HR) system SAP SuccessFactors will allow Coles to “easily manage benefits and payroll, improve employee self-service and ensure compliance” the software-maker said.

“Investing in its people, processes and supply chain, Coles is putting a focus on simplifying the experience for its people and customers,” said Damien Bueno, president and managing director, SAP Australia and New Zealand.

“The retail industry is focused on continuous innovation and anticipating customer needs. To be successful in this era of change and build for a digital future, it is critical to get your digital business framework right. I look forward to seeing this long-term and strategic partnership with Coles grow as it innovates the experience for its people, suppliers, partners and customers,” Bueno said.

Coles Group has some 115,000 employees across Australia and more than 7000 suppliers. The company operates more than 800 supermarkets and more than 700 Coles Express sites.

Coles’ relationship with SAP goes back more than a decade. In 2007, the company partnered with SAP to restructure its payroll and HR administration systems. The standardisation of the systems onto one SAP installation was, at the time, claimed to be the largest outsourcing project of its kind in Australia.

