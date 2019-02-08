AMP tech boss Craig Ryman promoted to COO

Moves up from his role as group executive, technology and operations

AMP’s tech boss Craig Ryman has been promoted to chief operating officer following a leadership restructure announced on Thursday.

Ryman was appointed to the expanded role of group executive, technology and operations in November 2016. He had been CIO at the organisation since January 2015 and prior to that, he was IT director. He joined AMP in 1996 as a business analyst.

AMP said on Thursday that the restructure will drive a transformation of the group this year.

CEO Francesco De Ferrari said the new group structure delivers clear focus on the group’s immediate priorities: reinventing wealth management, executing a successful separating of the wealth protection and mature businesses, and driving change and efficiency across the company.

Meanwhile, Alex Wade is the new group CEO for AMP’s advice, wealth management, product and customer solutions teams. Paul Sainsbury, currently executive, wealth solutions & customer will remain with the group in the interim to support Wade during the transition to a single wealth division.

Megan Beer will lead AMP Life through the separation and transfer to Resolution Life, which is expected in the second half of 2019 while Blair Vernon will lead AMP’s New Zealand advice and wealth operations.

De Ferrari said in a statement: “2019 will be a year of significant transform for AMP and today’s appointments will drive change while retaining experience in our leadership team.

“In Australian wealth management, I am confident that under Alex Wade’s leadership, we will be able to reinvent our wealth management business to better compete in the new regulatory environment.

“Today’s changes establish clear accountabilities for a successful separation of the insurance and mature businesses this year and setting up the future direction of the new AMP.”

