IN PICTURES: Inside Microsoft’s new Sydney technology centre

Microsoft this week opened a multi-million dollar technology centre in Sydney’s CBD.

The Martin Place centre is a place for enterprise and government customers to work with Microsoft to “accelerate their digital transformation journeys” the company said, see demonstrations of “the impact that Cloud and artificial technology would have when deployed in their organisations” and send staff on workshops and solution sprints.

The Microsoft Technology Centre (MTC) is staffed by a dedicated expert team of seven, including a director, five technical architects with extensive experience in different sectors, and a technology manager.



It features a number of different areas: an “envisioning theatre”, an “exploration showcase” where Microsoft and partner solutions are demonstrated, an innovation factory, social hub, cyber security room, as well as workshop and boardroom areas.



Enterprises and public sector organisations – among them the NSW Government – engaging with the MTC will follow a process of planning, preparing and executing to “ensure maximum value and impact”. Engagement options include strategy briefings, architecture design sessions, data centre tours, workshops, proof-of-concepts and hackathons.



A number of external technology vendors will also be involved with the MTC, the first of which – DXC Technology – was announced on Tuesday.



The space features a kitchen with a juice bar which analyses your reactions to a series of images to recommend an appropriate smoothie, and a coffee machine which allows you to print images in cocoa on the foam.



Inspirational quotes from Microsoft figures also feature in the décor. “You join Microsoft not to be cool, but to make others cool,” reads one from Satya Nadella. “I believe innovation is the most powerful force for change in the world,” says another by Bill Gates.



The MTC represents Microsoft’s deep and sustained commitment to the digital success of Australian organisations, the company said. Over the last two years the company has launched two new Azure data centre regions in Canberra, as well as opening the Microsoft Reactor in the Sydney StartUp Hub to support local startups.



“This is a significant and important investment by Microsoft in the Australian market. The Microsoft Technology Centre will help our customers accelerate their digital journeys by bringing together the right resources – people and technology – in one location to demonstrate what can be achieved in their organisation and then to work with them to bring that to life,” said Microsoft Australia managing director Steven Worrall.



