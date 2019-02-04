Grahame Coles new St John of God Health Care tech boss

Moves across from CIO role at Tasmania's Department of Health and Human Services

Veteran tech executive, Grahame Coles, has joined St John of God Health Care as its new group director, digital and technology. Coles replaces Jenny Levy who left the role last August after just over a year at the organisation.

Coles has moved across from his role as chief information officer at the Department of Health and Human Services in Tasmania. He worked at the department between May 2017 and December last year. During this time, he provided strategic leadership for planning, developing, implementing and managing all information and communication technologies.

Between December 2015 and April 2017, Coles was employed by Oracle as a key account director, public sector, Victoria and Tasmania. He also worked for several years as CIO at the Victoria Department of Health and Human Services, and undertook roles in community services, agriculture, food, manufacturing and retail industries.

St John of God runs hospitals, home nursing and social outreach services across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. It is one of the largest non-governmental hospital operators in the country with 23 facilities, 3,000 beds and more than 13,000 staff.

CEO Dr Shane Kelly said in a statement on Monday that Coles’ experience in creating customer-centric models for IT and strong strategy, innovation and governance credentials is important to the organisation going forward.

“I am confident Grahame will do a great job in leading our digital and technology team, who deliver and support a wide range of large-scale projects as we increase our investment in information and technology while also continuing to support our existing platforms and systems through a period of considerable change,” Kelly said.

Coles said on Monday that it was an exciting time to be working within the healthcare sector.

“Technology in healthcare remains a global focus with technology organisations investing large amounts of money in research and new products that will provide benefit for both health providers and consumers,” he said.

