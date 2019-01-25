Nicola Dorling leaves digital role at UNSW

Dorling has moved across to Cardno as chief digital officer

Cardno's new chief digital officer, Nicola Dorling. Image source: Cardno

Senior tech exec Nicola Dorling has left her post as digital strategy director at the University of New South Wales less than a year after taking up the role.

Dorling has joined global infrastructure, environmental and social development company, Cardno as chief digital officer. Cardno said on Friday that Dorling is responsible for developing a new digital strategy for the organisation “while building, developing and standardising technology solutions and delivery across the global organisation.”

Dorling’s departure follows UNSW’s announcement at January 17 that it had appointed former Department of Home Affairs chief information officer, Tim Catley, as its new chief digital officer. Catley has replaced Daniel Beecham, who left the university last November after spending a year and half in the role. Dorling was reporting to Beecham.

While at UNSW, Dorling supported the development of a digital strategy that improves on elements that are part of UNSW’s 2025 Strategy, published in October 2015 – which positions UNSW as Australia’s global university.

Dorling is a former technology director at Sydney Trains; transformation leader at Caltex, and senior manager, advisory services strategy at EY. While at EY, she supported the writing of the eHealth NSW ICT Strategy, an experience that was relevant to her role at UNSW.

Cardno CEO Ian Ball said in a statement: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to benefit from Nicola’s proven, strategic digital, technological and operational skill sets.”

“I look forward to working with Nicola and the rest of the Cardno leadership team to grow the company’s digital platform and to leverage innovation and emerging technology to bring new digital value propositions to our clients.”

CIO Australia has reached out to Dorling for comment.

Nicola is chair of the CIO Advisory Executive Council Board.



