Swinburne Uni and Capgemini launch blockchain centre

Centre of Excellence will take blockchain-based solutions "from proof of concept to production"

Swinburne University and technology consulting giant Capgemini are partnering to launch a 'Global Blockchain Centre of Excellence' in Melbourne.

The centre will bring together a multi-disciplinary team of university researchers and Capgemini’s “network of global experts” to develop blockchain-based solutions from “proof-of-concept to production, by addressing complex business problems focused on financial services, trade and supply chain areas,” it said.

Financial services, the creative industries, manufacturing, food, pharmaceutical and health will be sectors of particular focus.

“Blockchain is at the heart of the fourth industrial revolution and digital economy. We see this technology as the key digital innovation platform supporting global supply chains and trade across a range of industry sectors,” said Swinburne deputy vice-chancellor (research and development) Professor Aleksandar Subic.

“The centre is focused on translational research and development of innovative solutions to complex systems problems in industry that require active collaboration between many stakeholders and sectors, which is why this unique public-private sector partnership is essential,” he added.

The centre’s work will be co-led by Sudhir Pai, chief technology and innovation officer for Capgemini’s financial services business and Swinburne’s Professor Yang Xiang, dean of digital research and innovation.

“Applying blockchain to enterprises is a game changer for many industries. There are some exciting use cases across industries in the marketplace that are showing the benefits of blockchain-enabled solutions. Our collaboration with Swinburne University will provide a platform for industry collaboration with academic institutions and start-up communities to support innovation and growth in today’s digital economy,” Pai said.

The centre – based at Swinburne’s Hawthorn campus – will expand the work of Swinburne’s Blockchain Innovation Lab, which in April last year partnered with global art authentication and trading platform ArtChain.

The resulting solution allows ArtChain to support the registration and trade of art assets and digitally store information such as provenance and verification of authenticity on the blockchain.

