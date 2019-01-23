Defence awards $190M in new technology deals

The Department of Defence has awarded three new tech contracts worth just over $190 million to Fujitsu and Kinetic IT.

Under a $99 million, three-year national deskside support service contract, Fujitsu will provide technology services to around 100,000 Defence personnel across more than 450 locations. These include desktop, project and audio visual services, warehousing and asset management, and formal messaging.

Kinetic IT is providing ICT service desk and service integration management services under two separate contracts. The $59.1 million and $32.3 million contracts will run until September 2022.

These contracts have replaced existing agreements with Unisys and Fujitsu. Defence has decided not to continue using Unisys' service following a long competitive tender process. Under the former deal, which was first struck 10 years ago, IT support was split between both vendors.

Fujitsu said it leveraged its national field services capability to develop a comprehensive support model and demonstrated its ability to support such a widespread organisation through strong business references.

As part of its Australian Industry Capability plan for the contract, Fujitsu said it would partner with several Australian SMEs and indigenous partners to deliver the services.

Fujitsu's Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer, Mike Foster, said the contract provides an opportunity to leverage the vendor's extensive resources to ensure Defence personnel had the support they need to carry out services across Australia and beyond.

"We currently have over 600 people dedicated to Defence activities and contracts such as this to help us to provide strong employment opportunities for Australians, which is a key focus for the business," he said.

