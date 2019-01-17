Tim Catley new UNSW digital chief

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) has appointed former Department of Home Affairs CIO, Tim Catley, as its new chief digital officer.

Catley is replacing Daniel Beecham, who left the university last November after only spending a year and a half in the role.

Catley was appointed as the Department of Home Affair's chief information officer only last February. Prior to that, he spent more than six and a half years as group chief information officer at Transport for NSW and before then, group chief information officer and head of shared services at APN News & Media.

A UNSW spokesperson told CIO Australia that Catley was appointed after an extensive global search and will start work on February 11.

“Tim’s extensive experience in delivering successful business and IT transformation across a range of industries will ensure UNSW is able to establish itself as a digitally competitive global university, offering innovative solutions for students, staff and the broader community,” the spokesperson said.

“We also want to acknowledge the work and dedication of Dan Beecham. Dan led a successful restructure of information technology operations and in the past year, developed new customer-focused ways of working while lifting IT’s performance, cultural and digital capabilities,” they added.





