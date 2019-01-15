Jason Cowie ‘returns to CIO roots’ at Curtin University

Role follows close to five years with Gartner

Curtin University’s new chief information officer Jason Cowie has started in the role today, following close to five years with global research firm Gartner.

Cowie was announced as Curtin’s CIO in October, a replacement for Christian Rasmussen who had been with the Perth university since 2013.

“Today I start my next chapter: returning to my CIO roots, honoured to be joining Curtin University as their CIO,” Cowie said in a LinkedIn post this morning.

Jason Cowie

“Excited to join the team, work with the business and the great staff to make tomorrow better,” he wrote.

Cowie was previously managing vice president of service delivery enablement at Gartner, responsible for the service delivery of the firm’s strategic advisers worldwide.

Before moving to Florida to work for Gartner, Cowie was chief information officer for Western Australia-based mining and rail company Calibre Global. His experience includes a six year stint as CIO of ASX-listed mining services firm Macmahon.

“Jason brings significant knowledge and experience in IT, digital enablement and transformation, as well as an understanding of the importance of ensuring effective communication between technology and business to ensure high-performing and collaborative teams,” said Curtin University vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Terry.

The university said the role entails providing “vision, leadership and commercial acumen to innovate” across its teaching, research and commercial operations.

“The position is also responsible for developing the University’s data analytics, smart campus, student experience and partnership initiatives while overseeing the delivery of secure and stable ICT services and infrastructure,” it said.

Cowie will lead Curtin’s substantial IT function – Curtin IT Services (CITS) – made up of 175 full time staff.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.