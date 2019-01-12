PepsiCo appoints Brian Green as new IT chief

PepsiCo ANZ announced on Friday that it has appointed Brian Green as its new head of IT, replacing Ursula Philips who left the role in mid-2018.

Green has spent the last 13 months as head of information technology at bakery product company, Allied Pinnacle. Prior to that, he spent 8 months as director of information technology at Fire & Rescue NSW and more than 13 years at McCain Foods. Between August 2014 and February 2017, he was McCain’s regional CIO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company said Green will lead the IT function across Australia and New Zealand, focusing on the delivery of “agile business solutions.”

PepsiCo’s ANZ CEO, Danny Celoni said in a statement Green would play a key role in delivering initiatives under the company’s ‘performance with purpose” agenda.

“Brian’s wealth of experience at delivering agile business technology of high strategic value is a great match for our innovative culture and what we’re striving to achieve,” he said.

PepsiCo’s former tech chief, Ursula Philips – who was part of CIO Australia’s top 50 list in 2017 – left the role last July to join The Real Pet Food Company as its Sydney-based CIO.

During her time at PepsiCo, Philips drove the transformation of the company’s corporate HQ in Chatswood, Sydney. Its traditional siloed office was canned and replaced with a more agile working environment.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.