8 master data management certifications that will pay off

Individuals with expertise in master data management (MDM) are essential to helping organizations get the most out of their data and comply with regulations. Here are the MDM certifications that will give your career an edge.

As data and analytics become the beating heart of the enterprise, it is increasingly critical for the business to have access to consistent, high-quality data assets. Master data management (MDM) is required to ensure that the enterprise's data is consistent, accurate and controlled.

Customer relationship management (CRM), supply chain management (SCM) and compliance all have one thing in common: They rely on an integrated, single view of quality data. That's where MDM comes in.

If you're looking for a way to get an edge, MDM certification is a great option. Certifications measure your knowledge and skills against industry- and vendor-specific benchmarks to prove to employers that you have the right skillset.

Top 8 master data management certifications

DAMA Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP)

eLearningCurve CIMP Master Data Management

eLearningCurve CIMP Ex Master Data Management

The Art of Service Master Data Management Certification

Villanova University Mastering Data Management and Technology

Informatica MDM Administrator Specialist

Informatica MDM MultiDomain Developer Specialist

SAP Certified Application Associate – SAP Master Data Governance

DAMA Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP)

The Data Management Association International (DAMA) Certified Data Management Professional certification program consists of three separate, 90-minute exams: the Information Systems (IS) Core exam, the Data Management Core exam and the Specialty exam. The exams test capabilities and knowledge ranging from project management and data management processes to business intelligence and IT compliance. The certificate comes in both practitioner and master tiers based on both experience and exam scores.

Organization: Offered jointly by DAMA and the Institute for Certification of Computer Professionals (ICCP)

Price: $285 per exam. Study materials cost $300 and up, depending on format. Exams also require a proctor.

How to prepare: CDMP materials and training are available.

eLearningCurve Certified Information Management Professional (CIMP) Master Data Management

eLearningCurve's CIMP Master Data Management designation is intended to show the candidate's in-depth knowledge and comprehensive understanding of MDM. The certification requires passing five exams from eLearningCurve's MDM curriculum. The organization offers 10 MDM courses, ranging from architecture and implementation to data profiling to data quality assessment.

Organization: eLearningCurve

Price: $1,795

How to prepare: The program includes five instructor-led online courses, consisting of a total of 20 hours of education.

eLearningCurve Certified Information Management Professional Ex (CIMP Ex) Master Data Management

eLearningCurve's CIMP Ex Master Data Management designation is intended to certify that the candidate has achieved the highest level of certification in the MDM track. The certification requires passing five exams from eLearningCurve's "core" master data management course offerings. In addition, the candidate must take two elective courses from the MDM curriculum and a final course from any course in eLearningCurve's catalog.

Organization: eLearningCurve

Price: $2,645

How to prepare: The program includes eight instructor-led online courses, consisting of a total of 35 hours of education.

The Art of Service Master Data Management Certification

The Art of Service Master Data Management Complete Certification Kit validates the candidate's knowledge of specific methods, models, and tools in MDM. The course is intended as an introductory guide.

Organization: The Art of Service

Price: $99.95

How to prepare: The fee includes an online training program and PDF textbook.

Villanova University Mastering Data Management and Technology

The Villanova University Mastering Data Management and Technology certificate program is available as part of an eight-week, online course that explores data modeling, securing business intelligence content, reporting, and performance management.

Organization: Villanova University

Price: $2,295

How to prepare: There are no prerequisites for the course, but the university recommends experience as a project manager, business analyst, marketing researcher or IT professional.

Informatica MDM Administrator Specialist

The Informatica MDM 9.x: Administrator, Specialist Certification validates competency as a member of an MDM administration team. It tests skills and capabilities on installation and upgrade (both test and user environments), performance tuning, where to find information, troubleshooting, batch processes, managing metadata, upgrade process, and security.

Organization: Informatica

Price: $240 registration fee for exam (includes a no-cost second attempt)

How to prepare: Informatica recommends completing the MDM 9.x: Multidomain Edition, Administration and MDM 9.x: Configuring Multidomain Edition courses.

Informatica MDM MultiDomain Developer Specialist

The Informatica MDM MultiDomain 10.1 Developer, Specialist Certification measures the candidate’s competency as a member of a project implementation team. Individuals with the certification should be able to explain and identify the MDM product architecture, and to configure its main components, including cleanse engine, match server, data governance tools, and workflows.

Organization: Informatica

Price: $240 registration fee for exam (includes a no-cost second attempt)

How to prepare: Informatica recommends completing the MDM: Multidomain Edition Configuration and MDM: Configuring Informatica Data Director courses.

SAP Certified Application Associate – SAP Master Data Governance

The SAP Certified Application Associate – SAP Master Data Governance certification is an entry-level qualification that validates a candidate's competency to participate as a member of a project team in a mentored role. The exam covers topics including master data governance, data quality and analytics, data replication and key mapping, and more.

Organization: SAP

Price: $583

How to prepare: SAP recommends a combination of education courses and hands-on experience to train for the exam.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.