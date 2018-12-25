US criminal charges against former CBA IT executive dropped

A former Commonwealth Bank of Australia IT manager has had US criminal charges against him dropped.

A statement issued by the Australian lawyers for Jon Waldron said that the US Department of Justice had requested that the US District Court dismiss, with prejudice, charges against Waldron. The request was granted, which means Waldron cannot face the same charges in the future, a statement issued by Nyman Gibson Miralis said.

Waldron had been charged over an alleged kickback scheme to award business to US software company ServiceMesh ahead of its acquisition by CSC. The alleged scheme involved a US not-for-profit organisation. Waldron has maintained that fees received from the organisation were linked to legitimate consulting work.

Waldron was alleged to have conspired with ServiceMesh founder Eric Pulier.

US charges against Pulier have also been dismissed with prejudice.

“From the beginning, Jon has steadfastly maintained his innocence,” said Nyman Gibson Miralis partner Phillip Gibson in a statement. “The dismissal of these charges in the United States is consistent with this.”

"We are pleased that the US DOJ, after a comprehensive investigation spanning more than three years, has dropped its case,” Gibson said.

“As the US Attorney’s Office wrote in its motion to dismiss the indictment with prejudice, this decision is truly 'in the interests of justice'. Our client appreciates the USAO’s decision.”

An Australian trial based on the allegations has been pushed back to 14 October at the request of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Nyman Gibson Miralis statement said.

“The DPP have requested more time because, after 3 years and 9 months, they weren't ready,” the statement said.

Waldron was arrested in March 2015.

