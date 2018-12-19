Seeing Machines looking for first CIO

Driver fatigue and attention monitoring firm Seeing Machines is seeking its first chief information officer.

A period of significant growth for the computer vision technology company – which has expanded from 50 to 200 employees in the last two years – has necessitated the creation of the position, the company said.

“The growth of the business and expansion of various high tech teams within the company has led to an expansive ICT and Dev Ops platform. Seeing Machines has recognised that in order to transform and facilitate the success of our growing business we need an experienced leader to assess the needs of Seeing Machines, consolidate existing global ICT infrastructure and lead the business in managing and supporting this change to be successful, cost effectively,” a spokesperson for the company told CIO Australia.

The firm’s products involve a small device which uses AI to monitor a driver or pilot's gaze and attention, to ensure they are working safely. The technology is backed with more than 1.3 billion kilometres of naturalistic driving data.

Seeing Machines’ Guardian driver monitoring system (DMS) is now connected to more than 11,000 commercial vehicles in 24 countries. The systems have detected more than 3.6 million ‘fatigue and distraction-related driver events’.

“Our driver monitoring technology is industry leading. There is a groundswell of demand for this type of technology across the globe and in various transport sectors – automotive, commercial fleet and transport, mining and aviation – and having something as critical and fundamental as ICT in place and operating smoothly, is central to our ability to take advantage of this growing demand,” a company spokesperson said.

The AIMS listed company has been adding a number of executives to its ranks in recent months, including a CFO and COO. The CIO position reports to chief operating officer Ryan Murphy, who was appointed in October, formerly of Frogtech Geoscience and Thales.

The job listing for the position – which is based in Canberra – notes that the successful candidate will “build an innovative federated information environment that harnesses the power of multiple cloud service providers, leading software tools to support development operations, unified communications, mass data storage, and a host of leading tools and applications” and have a track record in “transforming corporate IT departments and implementing successful IT infrastructure projects”.

“The CIO will manage a team of people – mostly located in Canberra, but also in Tucson Arizona – to assess and reshape the current IT infrastructure of Seeing Machines to more closely support the business needs, noting that we have people located in head office as well as UK, North America, Germany and Japan,” the company added.

“We are seeking a leader who has a successful track record in business, has excellent communication skills and is able to build relationships at all levels of the organisation,” the spokesperson said.

