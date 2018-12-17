LiveTiles to support AI chatbots growth for the University of Canberra

Karl Redenbach (LiveTiles)

Software vendor LiveTiles has been appointed to help the University of Canberra with its creation of artificial intelligent chatbots.

The institution will use the Australian vendor’s intelligent workplace software as part of an ongoing digital transformation effort aimed at improving workforce efficiencies.

The university has already made headway into AI chatbots, launching ‘Bruce and Lucy’ earlier this year to connect students and staff to information.

However, using LiveTiles’ technology, the university will create a number of other bots to further speed up communication and information access within its staff base and student body.

These will include a results bot, an AI assistant that can help students easily access their results; an open bay bot to help students to find the right information and personal assistants to help staff with admin tasks such as booking a meeting.

According to university deputy director Rebecca Armstrong, the technology will eventually reduce its costs and lower the administrative burden, giving staff time to focus on higher value tasks.

“Our aim with the LiveTiles Bots implementation is to further support digital transformation across the environment,” she added.

The announcement follows LiveTiles’ announcement that it has partnered with Swiss AI company Starmind to create a solution dubbed the ‘Organisation Brain’ that helps companies quickly access information across their digital workplace platforms.

Users type in a question to an ‘Ask the Expert’ chatbot, which then processes and analyses the request and links the person to the most relevant data source, portal or employee.

The publicly-listed LiveTiles and Starminds are now marketing the solution globally, specifically targeting Microsoft account users with remote teams, large workforces and substantial volumes of data.

“Intelligent organisations need intelligent solutions to seamlessly find information and share knowledge across their employee network,” LiveTiles CEO Karl Redenbach said. “Our new partnership and technology alliance with Starmind introduces a key feature in our Intelligent Workplace solution.”

