Introducing Australia’s top 50 tech chiefs

Sydney Water’s George Hunt was named as Australia’s number one technology and digital chief at the unveiling of CIO Australia’s third annual CIO50 list.

More than 80 technology leaders gathered at The Westin in Sydney for the unveiling of the list, which recognises senior executives who are leading teams that have developed and deployed technology-led innovations that change the way their organisations operate.

It also acknowledges those executives who are effectively collaborating with the rest of the c-suite and board members and having an influence on their organisations’ business strategy.

The top 10 for 2018 are:

George Hunt, general manager, digital business and chief information officer, Sydney Water Steve Hodgkinson, chief information officer, Victorian Department of Health and Human Services Aidan Coleman, chief technology officer, Charter Hall Dr Zoran Bolevich, chief executive, eHealth NSW and chief information officer, NSW Health Rebbecca Kerr, general manager, technology, Roy Hill Peter Auhl, chief information officer, City of Adelaide Gerard Florian, group executive, technology, ANZ Bank Chris Ford, chief information officer, SA Power Jeremy Hubbard, head of digital and technology, UBank Jason Blackman, chief information officer, Carsales

