Infosys to boost ANZ headcount with 1200 new IT jobs

Some 40 per cent of roles will go to graduates, who will work at one of three new innovation hubs

Infosys has announced it will create 1200 new IT jobs in Australia by 2020.

The Indian multinational consulting and technology services firm said many of the roles will be based at three new innovation hubs, at locations yet to be disclosed.

Around 40 per cent of the new jobs will go to Australian university graduates from a range of disciplines including computer science and design.

The hubs will “serve as a platform to enable Infosys to co-create and co-innovate alongside clients, academia and government to accelerate innovation and upskilling of talent in emerging technologies and solutions,” the company said in a statement this afternoon.

Technologies noted by the company as being a focus for the hubs include machine learning, artificial intelligence, user experience, cyber security, digital platforms, big data and cloud.

Infosys has had a base in ANZ since 1999. It now has delivery centres located in Docklands and Parramatta; with offices in Auckland, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The 1200 new jobs will significantly increase the company’s local headcount, which currently stands at 4400.

“The expansion of our Australian team, together with our planned Innovation Hubs are very important as we help navigate our clients in their digital journey by simultaneously renewing their core business systems and building new solutions to realise growth,” said Andrew Groth, Infosys senior vice president for ANZ, in a statement.

“Continuous education is a collective effort and we are proud to work with the government, academia and local communities to help build and shape our next-generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” he added.

The company said that the academic partnerships formed as a result of the hubs would help it attract ‘top graduate talent’, an effort that is already underway.

“So far, we have recruited 75 graduates, and more than half have completed their induction training and are ready to be placed on strategic client projects,” Groth said.

