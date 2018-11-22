CSR embarks on tech transformation with Optus

Optus and CSR ink $12 m tech deal that provides voice, data and mobile services

CSR Limited is embarking on a technology transforming and inked a $12 million deal with Optus to provide voice, data and mobile services across 150 Australian sites.



CSR is an Australian industrial company that produces building products.

As part of the three-and-a-half-year partnership, Optus will deliver the foundation for CSR’s technology transformation that will improve user and end customer experience and prepare for a more digitally-enabled future, according to CSR’s GM Enterprise IT, Craig Buttriss.



“CSR is continuing to reinvest in its technology to deliver the best experience for our people and customers,” Buttriss said in a statement.

“We recognise the importance of data for our business and needed a network which is scalable and cost competitive to meet our future business requirements.



“Optus Business’ services will provide us with the strong foundations for our IT strategy which can support not only our business requirements today but also those of the future as we continue to develop new products and better experiences for CSR customers.”

Optus Business managing director, John Paitaridis, said “technology is changing the way we work and how businesses operate,” prompting the need for a resilient, high capacity, scalable enterprise-grade network.

“CSR, like many Australian enterprises, is preparing for the rapidly growing volume of data needed to leverage the latest technology developments that are transforming how customers and employees are interacting and engaging with organisations."

The Optus network solution will enable CSR to combine voice, video and data applications on a single network that’s ideal environment for bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive converged business applications.

The strategic partnership also includes a mobility solution for the CSR workforce, designed to encourage users to adopt mobile ways of working while providing cost assurance for the business.





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.