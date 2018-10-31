Ex-chief of staff Erin Butler named Citrix A/NZ area VP

Butler promoted to lead the A/NZ business with a pivotal focus on its go-to-market strategy

Erin Butler

Citrix’ former chief of staff for worldwide sales and services, Erin Butler, has been named the A/NZ area vice-president, a role that will see her focus on the go-to-market strategy and deliver consistent growth across all sectors of the A/NZ market.



Reporting to Colin Brookes, Citrix’ senior vice-president of sales and services for Asia Pacific and Japan, Butler will relocate from the US to live in Sydney.

According to Citrix, Butler brings extensive knowledge, leadership and enterprise sales experience to the role.

She joined Citrix in 2006, where she held roles across various functions in the organisation, including leadership roles in channel management, sales engineering, inside sales management and enterprise sales.

In 2017, Butler was promoted to chief of staff, worldwide sales and services, where she worked closely with the sales leadership team to develop strategic and cross-functional planning and go-to-market strategy, according to Citrix.

Citrix executive vice-president and chief revenue officer, Mark Ferrer, said he’s passionate about identifying and cultivating top Citrix talent from around the world.

“As an skilled member of the Citrix sales and services worldwide team, Erin is a proven leader who exemplifies what it means to be customer-centric and employee-focused. Her extensive knowledge and experience in our go-to-market strategy will bring our best practices to our partners, customers and business in ANZ.”

Butler said Australia and New Zealand is a key market for the Asia Pacific and Japan region, and Citrix globally.

“There has never been a better time to be part of Citrix and I look forward to working with our partners and customers in ANZ.”



