Former Fairfax Media staffer joins Seven West Media as new chief technology and information officer

Fairfax Media’s Rainer Rhedey is set to join Seven West Media (SWM) as its new chief technology and information officer (CTIO).



Rhedey, who commences on December 3, joins SWM from Fairfax Media where he was group general manager of IT.

In the newly created role of CTIO, Rhedey will be responsible for Seven West Media’s IT and technology systems and infrastructure.

“To be joining Seven, the market-leaders with such a long history of success and innovation, is fantastic. I’m looking forward to working with the terrific tech and IT teams to build on the great work they’re doing to ensure the Group has the best and most reliable, highly responsive and secure technology infrastructure,” Rhedey said in a statement.

Rhedey has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, most recently as group general manager of IT at Fairfax. He has been responsible for a range of areas throughout his career, spanning from internal IT departments to professional services teams for systems integrators and software vendors.

Seven West Media’s CDO, Clive Dickens, told CIO Australia the appointment of Rhedey is a new additional role as CTO focussing on enterprise IT and back end systems.

“My role is CDO focussing on consumer digital products and digital revenue/investments. No changes to the organisational structure.”

Seven West Media chief executive Tim Wormer said he’s delighted to welcome Rhedey to the team.

“He comes with an outstanding track record, and will play a significant role in the ongoing transformation of our business, ensuring our technology and IT systems support all our people to achieve even greater success.”



Back in February, CIO Australia reported Rhedey was appointed as Fairfax Media’s general manager of technology, a new role that replaced the duties and responsibilities of CIO Robyn Elliott, who resigned late last year.



As tech GM, Rhedey managed enterprise systems, infrastructure, governance and security at a corporate level, and reported to CFO David Housego.

Prior to the general manager promotion, Rhedey was Fairfax Media’s group general manager of technology for five years, and was also head of technology for Metro Media for eleven months, and the director of infrastructure and operations for Fairfax Digital from August 2008 to June 2011.







