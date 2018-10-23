New CIO at Victoria’s Triple Zero service

Graeme Dunn will lead the IT function at Victoria’s Triple Zero authority.

The Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) announced today that Dunn was joining the organisation as its new chief information officer.

Dunn replaces Paul Dulfer, who left in ESTA in April after two years focused on consolidating the authority’s ITS team and technology program.

Dunn comes to ESTA from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, where he has been CIO for the last seven years. Prior to joining AHPRA he was CIO at Uecomm.

ESTA said that at AHPRA Dunn built “an enabling digital capability, allowing the organisation to transform its operating model” as well as led data warehousing and business intelligence initiatives.

In a statement provided by ESTA, Dunn said he is “excited by the multitude of opportunities presented at ESTA, especially as the emergency services sector is experiencing a once in a generation digital transformation.”

During its hunt for a new IT chief, ESTA said that the incoming CIO would be tasked with overseeing “the technological infrastructure to maintain ESTA’s mission critical public safety functions, ensuring 24/7 business continuity of key ICT services and maintaining and exercising appropriate disaster recovery plans and ensure that innovative and operationally sound technologies are deployed to future proof the organisation’s capability”.

