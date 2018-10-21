Mingis on Tech: The state of collaboration 2018

Whether you use Slack, Teams, Hangouts or some other software to connect and communicate at work, changes are coming to the collaboration market. Here's where things stand now – and what to expect.

As today's workforce grows more fragmented and scattered, companies are scrambling to find ever-better ways to keep employees connected so they can collaborate easily on work.

Given the rise of remote offices, flexible hours and corporate globalization, that's not always easy. And that conundrum helps explain the rise of Slack five years ago and – more recently – Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts, Workplace by Facebook and a variety of other options.

In a nutshell, collaboration is a big business. And it's growing bigger as software vendors rush to become the solution for enterprises. Slack, which is making a push with its Enterprise Grid, has the advantage of being early-to-market; Microsoft is a powerhouse because of its ubiquitous Office suite; Google's talking up AI; and others offer unique features, cater to a specific vertical market or push voice-activated digital assistants.

All, according to Computerworld's Matthew Finnegan, are experimenting with new features, buying companies in the race to scoop up intellectual property and routinely touting their advantages over rivals'.

Finnegan and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis talked about the collaboration explosion in this episode. Their discussion came just ahead of this week's Slack Frontiers event in New York City and at the same time Apple said its Apple Business Chat has gone global.

(Want to know how important collaboration really is these days? Just check out Twitter on the rare occasion Slack has an outage; workers immediately joke that all work has stopped.)

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

