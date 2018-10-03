Lenovo partners with University of Adelaide on new machine learning institute

Aim to give businesses “better access to the technology, expertise and research required” to launch AI projects

Lenovo Data Centre Group is partnering with the University of Adelaide’s new Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML) to give Australian businesses “better access to the technology, expertise and research required” to launch AI projects.

The multi-million dollar research institute was established earlier this year, emerging from the Australian Centre for Visual Technologies.

It was backed with a $7.1 million investment from the South Australian Government, $1.5 million of which is for defence capability research.

As well as stated aims to increase the Australian AI skills base and help businesses in SA adopt AI, the institute will work with the state government “on the adoption of AI into Government processes to improve productivity and efficiency and service delivery to citizens”.

Lenovo DCG will be providing much of the technology underpinning the institute’s work.

“The partnership with the AIML provides customers with a pathway to cutting edge technology and the expertise of the Australian leader in machine learning,” said Rob Makin, general manager and director of Lenovo Data Centre Group.

“Typically, when a business faces a challenge, they do not have access to the resources or expertise to develop AI applications that can address their specific need. The partnership brings together the technology and knowledge needed to start a business on its AI journey,” he added.

The institute is expected to help alleviate the disparity in industry between the desire to adopt AI and the lack of knowledge on how to do so.

A small Lenovo survey of 100 Australian IT decision makers, conducted by YouGov Galaxy, found 79 per cent are currently investing in AI projects, but 53 per cent admitted their organisation did not have a clear understanding of AI, machine learning and deep learning.

“Working with Lenovo gives our research team access to the best technology on the market. This partnership will continue the growth trajectory of machine learning research in the University of Adelaide and provide Australian businesses with access to the full benefits of machine learning and deep learning applications,” said AIML director, Professor Anton van den Hengel.

The institute will be the lead tenant in Lot Fourteen, an innovation incubator being set up in the Women’s Health Centre building on the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.