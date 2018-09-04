IAG ramps up team with seasoned data analytics expert

IAG's Bora Arslan

IAG has named consumer data analytics expert, Bora Arslan, to the role of chief analytics officer, where he will lead a team of 70 people to drive analytics and artificial intelligence functions across the company.

Arslan, who will lead the analytics program in IAG Customer Labs, has more than 25 years’ experience in data science and consumer marketing.

IAG is the parent company of a general insurance group (the Group) with controlled operations in Australia and New Zealand.

The group sells insurance under many brands, including: NRMA Insurance, CGU, SGIO, SGIC, Swann Insurance and WFI (Australia); and NZI, State, AMI and Lumley Insurance (New Zealand).

Arslan is formerly the global chief analytics officer of GTB, an advertising agency based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Prior to joining GTB, he was chief data and analytics officer at BGL Group in London, where he was responsible for data-driven digital strategy and led the digital technology transformation.

Arslan has also held senior roles at multinational retail companies including Walmart Labs and US pharmacy giant Walgreens.

IAG chief customer officer, Julie Batch, said Arslan brings a wealth of experience to IAG’s analytics capability.

“Bora brings with him an impressive global perspective – from his experience with some of the



biggest consumer companies in the world, to his foundations in academic practice at the forefront of the analytics space.

“Bora’s deep expertise in analytics and digital transformation will be pivotal to IAG continuing to focus on how we can better deliver to our customers,” Batch said.

Meanwhile, Arslan shared his enthusiasm for joining IAG. “Australia is at a really exciting stage for data analytics and corporate technology transformation, and I’m looking forward to building on IAG’s impressive credentials in the tech and innovation space.

“The insurance industry has enormous capacity for enhanced data analytic capability, and IAG is approaching its strategy in a really targeted and ambitious way, so it’s an opportunity to work with a great team and be part of a real turning point for this industry in Australia.”

Arslan will be based in Sydney.

